Jones, Philip H. 1935-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Philip Heber Jones, 83, of Atchison, died on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers, after a lengthy illness.
Philip was born on Dec. 21, 1935, in Atchison, the son of Raymond Barton and Elizabeth Libby Ranney (Mize) Jones.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1953.
Phil attended the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee, where he lettered in football and belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, from 1954 to 1956. He transferred to the University of Kansas, where he earned a bachelor of science degree, in political science.
Mr. Jones worked at the Blish-Mize-Silliman Company, as a salesman and buyer, in Arkansas City, Kansas, for several years.
In 1971, he started the Philip H. Jones Company as a manufactures representative, dealing in hardware, lawn and garden, and construction.
During this time, he also served on money marketing commissions and sales boards for the manufactures he represented.
Philip had served in the Army National Guard, on the Board of Directors at Blish-Mize, on the Board of Directors for Mt. Vernon Cemetery Association, and the Vestry of the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Philip was married to Judith E. Judy Powell, on May 31, 1958, in Bennington, Kansas.
Judy survives of the home.
They have three daughters: Leslie (Tom) Gwynn, Thornton, Colorado, Allison McFerrin, Atchison, and Laurie Jones, Mission, Kansas; two grandchildren, Hunter Gwynn and Elizabeth Libby McFerrin.
Additional survivors include: stepsisters, Pam Marin and Virginia Day, both of Miami Shores, Florida.
His parents; brother, Raymond Barton Pete Jones Jr.; stepbrother, Patrick Wilds; and stepmother, Virginia Jones, preceded him in death.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation for the Atchison Hospital Hospice workers, especially to Laura OGrady, for all the excellent care provided.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, with Father Jon Hullinger, Rector officiating.
Interment of cremated remains will follow, in the Trinity Episcopal Church Garden.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Trinity Episcopal Church Garden or the Loaves & Fishes program, at the church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
