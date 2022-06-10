Jones, Artie L. R. 1929-2022

CHARLOTTE, N. C. Artie Lee Roy Jones passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 93. After several months of declining health, he and God decided it was time for him to head to his Heavenly home.
The son of the late Pianist, Vivian Hamilton, and stepson to late Clarinetist, Jimmy Hamilton, Artie was born on May 4, 1929, in Atchison, Kansas. As an only child, Artie grew up in both the country and city as he traveled back and forth spending time between his grandparents and parents who were traveling musicians.
Artie lived his life doing the things he enjoyed most working hard, playing hard and spending time with his family and friends. Though his absence will leave such a void in the lives of his daughters, sons, grandchildren, and other loved ones, the countless memories he shared with them will be treasured reminders of his unending love.
Artie is survived by his wife, Amy Le, his children, Artie Jones III, Vivian Greenaway, Erika Thompson and Adam Jones, and his beloved grand and great grandchildren.
To celebrate his life, a stateside memorial service will be held on June 18 at 3 p.m. at his home. Please call (832) 421-7473 for details. A second memorial celebration will be held later this year in his second home, St. Croix. Further details for this celebration will be shared at a later time.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore.
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service, 10310 Feldfarm Ln., Suite 300, Charlotte, North Carolina (704) 752-7710 is serving the Family. As published in the Atchison Globe.
