EFFINGHAM, Kan. JoAnn (Moeck) Joice, 86, of Effingham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
JoAnn was born to John and Lola (Garrison) Moeck on April 8, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her parents divorced shortly after, and Lola was later remarried to A.B. Zeigler. A.B. was the father she grew up with.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1952.
She married Robert (Jug) Joice on Aug. 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2012.
She worked as the Deputy County Clerk for many years, retiring on April 8, 1996.
She is survived by: five children: Steve Joice (Cheryl) of Denton, Kansas, David Joice of Basehor, Kansas, Karen Beckett (Jeremy) of Valley Falls, Kansas, Doug Joice of Effingham and Jennifer Reams (David Low) of Effingham; and 19 grandchildren: Ryan Roloff, Manhattan, Kansas, Dustin Roloff (Tricia), Nortonville, Kansas, Brandon Roloff (Camron), Cummings, Kansas, Jason Roloff (Vanessa), Atchison, Wade Joice, Basehor, Lindsay Joice, Tonganoxie, Kansas; Megan Kempin (Robert), Atchison, Melissa Nichols, Hiawatha, Kansas, Trenton Joice (Kelsey), Valley Falls, Kansas, Presley Joice and Jonathan Joice, Atchison, Kenna Joice, Valley Falls, Kansas, Derek Reams (Amber), Smithville, Missouri, Tara Ralston ( Jacob Folsom), Atchison, Joey Ralston, Atchison, Curt Eichelberger (Stacie), Dallas, Texas, Troy Eichelberger (Bre), Como, Texas, Ethan (Jordan) Beckett and Morgan Beckett, Arkansas City, Kansas; and 26 great-grandcildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband; parents; brothers, John, Jr. and Jerry Moeck; and an infant grandson, Austin Michael Roloff.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and no formal services are planned.
A private family burial of the cremated remains will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
An open and informal visitation for family and friends and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn requested memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children and can be sent in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
