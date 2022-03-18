Johnson, Reona R. 1945-2022

WESTON, Mo. Reona Ruth Johnson, 76, of Weston, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 9,2022.
Reona was born on Oct. 13th, 1945, in Atchison, the daughter of Everett E. and Ruth E. (Wood) Winzer, Sr.
She was raised on a family farm in Doniphan County, Kansas. she graduated from the Atchison High School in 1963.
She was married to Theodore K. Johnson on Oct. 3, 1965, at the First Christian Church, Atchison.
Reona and Ted went on to raise three children at a farm near Rushville, Missouri, before moving to Weston in 2011.
She enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and flowers, was a talented cook and baker, an avid reader, and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her devoted husband of 56 years, Ted Johnson, of the home in Weston; two daughters, Cyndi (Brandon) Hamilton, Weston, and Jennifer (Chris) Johnson, Liberty, Missouri; a brother, Robert (Ollie) Winzer, Atchison; eight grandchildren: Tara and Taylor Johnson, Kyle (Katy) Miranda, Luke and Aiden Hamilton, and Nicolas and Noah Johnson; and one great-grandson, Jeremiah Horvath.
Her parents; a son, Theodore K. Teddy Johnson; brothers, Everett and Aaron Winzer; and sister, Nora Jean Wohlgemuth preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Greene, Pastor of the First Christian Church, Atchison officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
