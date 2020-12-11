Johnson, Lee D. 1936-2020

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Lee Davis Johnson, 84, of Effingham, Kansas, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Atchison Amberwell Care Hospital of complications of Covid 19.
Lee was born Nov. 23, 1936 at Detroit, Michigan, the son of Lee Andrew and Margaret May Davis Johnson. He was a 1954 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and attended Kansas State University. He served two tours in the U. S. Army, six months in 1958, and then during the Berlin Crisis he served eight months from 1961-1962.
Lee was a farmer and stockman in the Effingham area, buying and selling cattle all his life. He attended all the local cattle sales. He loved his pets and animals of all kinds, working in his garden, pond fishing, visiting and talking with everyone, never meeting a stranger.
He married Alice Faye Norman on Oct. 27, 1961, at Kansas City, Kansas, she survives at the home in Effingham. He is also survived by one daughter, Vicky (Rob) McCoy, Wentzville, Missouri; two sons, John (Paula) Johnson, Easton, Kansas, and David (Patty) Johnson, Effingham; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on the Barnett Family Funeral Home facebook page. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, before service at the Funeral Home. Cremation Care is planned. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa.
Memorials suggested to Atchison County Livestock Association or to Atchison County Humane Society in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. As published in the Atchison Globe.
