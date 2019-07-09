Johnson, John C. 19392019

John C. Johnson
19392019
John C. Johnson, 79, Atchison, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home.
As per the request of Mr. Johnson, he will be cremated and there will be no scheduled services.
Final care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison.
A register book will be available to sign at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
John was born Sept. 20, 1939 in California.
He began working for L.F.M. (Locomotive Finished Materials) Company on April 11, 1961, then Rockwell International, Atchison Casting Corporation and retired from Bradken Corporation on Oct. 1, 2001, as an overhead crane operator.
He and the former Lois May Loader were united in marriage on Feb. 9, 1963, at the First Christian Church in Atchison.
Mrs. Johnson preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2015.
He enjoyed woodworking and going fishing. He also enjoyed his pet dogs, Mitzy and Sugar. And especially enjoyed his time spent with his family and his grandson.
Survivors include a son, Rodney J. Johnson, Atchison; Vickie McHaley (who was his best friend and like a daughter), Atchison; and a grandson, Bradley Eugene Johnson, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.