Elizabeth J. Johnson
19392020
ATCHISON, Kan. Elizabeth Liz Jane (Anderson) Johnson, 80, of Atchison, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Benedict Church.
The family will continue to celebrate Lizs life following the service from noon until 4 p.m., at the Atchison YMCA Community Room.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
