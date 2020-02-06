Elizabeth J. Johnson
ATCHISON, Kan. Elizabeth Liz Jane Anderson Johnson, 80, Atchison, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Liz was born June 10, 1939, in Atchison, daughter of Dr. Winstan L. and Ethel Mullins Anderson.
She attended St. Benedicts Elementary School, Mount St. Scholastica High School and College.
Liz was the YMCA aquatics director for over 30 years, sharing her love and knowledge of swimming, aerobics and dance.
She was a world record-holding athlete, including finishing seven Ironman Triathlons.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish and her deep faith in God was one of her most admirable qualities.
She could do almost anything and she did.
Survivors include: daughter, Kelly (Mike) Elias, Atchison; four sons: Kennedy (Angie) Johnson, Lees Summit, Missouri, Lee (Bonnie) Johnson, Maplewood, Minnesota, Jere Becker, Dallas, and Dylan (Jennie) Johnson, Dallas; sister, Gere Blair, Lawrence; stepbrother, Charles Anderson, Alaska.
Liz was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Kevin Johnson; sister, Joan Falk; and brother, Dr. Pete Anderson.
A Celebration of life will be held later.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation and final care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
