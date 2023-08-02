Johnson, Donald and Mary 1927-2023, 1930-2023

Donald and Mary
Johnson
Donald and Mary
Johnson
1927-2023, 1930-2023
Mary Margaret Johnson, 93, of Atchison, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, her husband of 72 years, Donald Wiley Johnson, 95, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral services for both Mary M. and Don W. Johnson will be held together at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Pastor John Kress officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Northeast Kansas Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Mary was born on March 2, 1930, in Atchison, the daughter of Glen H. and Gladys M. (Vest) Robinson. Donald Wiley Johnson was born on Sept. 13, 1927, in Moray, Kansas, the son of George H. and Clara E. (Dittemore) Johnson. Mary attended Atchison High School. Don graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1945, from Bendena High School. Mary and Don were married on Dec. 24, 1950, in Troy, Kansas.
Don served in the United States Army. He worked for Blair Milling & Elevator for 42 years as a buyer, salesman and miller laborer. Mary was a housewife and homemaker for most of her life until Don retired from Blairs and then they both went to work at Snow Creek Ski Lodge for 14 years. Mary worked in the kitchen and busing tables, Don renting skis and helping with maintenance. They were members of the Community of Christ Church. Don was a member of the VFW Post # 1175 and the American Legion Post #6, Atchison and the Moose Club, Topeka, Kansas. He enjoyed farming and raising hogs, Mary enjoyed doing drawings, spending time doing yardwork and landscaping. They both enjoyed going to their childrens and grandchildrens activities and sporting events. Their interest also included traveling and dancing to the Don Hoy band.
Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer (John) Wohlgemuth, Atchison; and two sons, John (Barbara) Johnson, Topeka, Kansas, Todd (Leigh Ann) Johnson, Littleton, Colorado; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by one sister, Helen Jackson, Topeka.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Robert, Billy Joe, Jack, Danny, Dick, Mike; and five sisters, Jean Beagle, Bette Cox, Deola Smart, June LaBrecque and Susie Bratton.
Don is survived by a brother, Paul Johnson, Bendena, Kansas; and a sister, Clara Belle Culp, Troy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and George Jr.; and one sister, Doris Delk.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
