ATCHISON, Kan. Kenneth Richard Jenkins, 77, of Atchison, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Kenneth was born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Atchison, to Kenneth and Anna (Pike) Jenkins.
He married Beverly Suharto, on Feb. 15, 1961; she survives at the home.
Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping. Kenny also enjoyed going to his friend Burts house from 5 to 7 p.m. every day.
Kenneth is survived by: his wife; sons, Todd (Shannon) Jenkins, Atchison, and Thad (Robin) Jenkins, St. Joseph; daughter, Teresa (Samuel) Abbott, Kansas City, Missouri; and a sister, Ginger Grider, Halstead, Kansas.
He is preceded into death by: his parents; and granddaughter, Jessica Ann Jenkins.
Mr. Jenkins has been cremated and no funeral services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Friends can leave condolences for the family at beckerdyer@sbcglobal.net. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.