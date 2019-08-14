Jantz, Karen S. 1950-2019

BEL AIRE, Kan. Karen Sue (Trower) Jantz, age 69, passed Aug. 8, 2019, at home.
Survived by: husband Gary Jantz; daughter Tabatha (David) Meeks, of Potwin; granddaughter, Page Larsen (Matt) Ellis; great-grandchildren: Ayden and Rylee, of Wichita, Kansas; grandson, Preston Meeks, of Potwin; step-granddaughter, Katherine Black (four children); step-grandson, Justin Meeks (one child); brothers, Tim Trower (Rosey) and John Trower Jr. (Mary), of Atchison, Kansas; sisters, Melody (Trower) Moon, of Halstead, Julie Elias, of Atchison, Sheila Trower, of Newton.
Preceded in death by: her parents, John Trower Sr. and Geraldine Bonnie (Hatchell) Trower; brother, Ronald Dean Trower; son, Gannon James Levret; and her granddaughter, Faith Noel Larsen.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Services: 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, both at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center.
Graveside: Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas.
Memorials may be designated in Karens memory to: PALS Pet Rescue, Wichita, KS.
www.bakerfhvc.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
