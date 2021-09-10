Jacobs, David

David Jacobs
SOMERS, Mont. David Jacobs, age 78, of Somers, Montana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. David was born to Lewis and Rita Jacobs, the oldest of four children they raised in Atchison.
David worked at various occupations during his career including Railroad brakeman, millwright, and as a registered nurse. He was a highly devoted husband and father who poured his heart into his wife and five sons and his grandchildren. He had a lifelong passion for restoring and maintaining vintage classic cars, namely 1960s Chevrolets. Throughout his life David held a continuously growing relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Risen Christ Catholic Church in Kalispell, Montana. David enjoyed teaching others the word of Christ. He was active with local prison ministries for many years and combined with his love and ability to mentor children taught religious education at his church parish.
David is survived by his wife, Mary, of 55 years; sons, Mathew (Cindy) Jacobs, Curtis (Debbie) Jacobs, Joshua (Treina) Jacobs, Nicholas (Valerie) Jacobs, and Andrew (Jessica) Jacobs; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Beth) Jacobs, Patty (Jeff) Lowery, and Elizabeth (Michael) Fitzgerald. As published in the Atchison Globe.
