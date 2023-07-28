Jackson, Helen D. 1954-2023

PARSONS, Kan. Helen Denise Jackson, 69, of Parsons, Kansas, died at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Elmhaven Nursing Home.

She was born Jan. 19, 1954, at Atchison, the oldest daughter of eight children, to Elvin and Anna (Bratton) Jackson. She attended grade school at St. Benedicts Catholic School and graduated high school from the Mount Academy at Atchison. She later lived several years in Topeka where she attended Clarks Business School. While there she was employed at Hallmark Cards. She later moved to San Jose, California, where she had several jobs and also attended the San Jose State College, graduating with an Associates Degree.

