Jackson, Helen D. 1954-2023

PARSONS, Kan. Helen Denise Jackson, 69, of Parsons, Kansas, died at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Elmhaven Nursing Home.
She was born Jan. 19, 1954, at Atchison, the oldest daughter of eight children, to Elvin and Anna (Bratton) Jackson. She attended grade school at St. Benedicts Catholic School and graduated high school from the Mount Academy at Atchison. She later lived several years in Topeka where she attended Clarks Business School. While there she was employed at Hallmark Cards. She later moved to San Jose, California, where she had several jobs and also attended the San Jose State College, graduating with an Associates Degree.
In 1990 her son, Marcus Jay Jackson was born and he was the love of her life. They later moved to Seattle, Washington and returned to Parsons in 2006 where she worked at several different companies including Grandview Products, Duccouman, The Kitchen Pass and SKIL. In 2010, Marcus was diagnosed with Leukemia.
Survivors include four brothers, Michael Mike Jackson, and his wife, Anna, Parsons, Elvin Jackson, San Jose, California, Mickey Jackson, Tromso, Norway, David Jackson, Glendale, California; three sisters, Evelyn (Jackson) Martin, and her husband, Wendell, Atchison, Anita Jackson, Parsons, Gloria Jackson, Topeka, Kansas; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Anna; and her son, Marcus.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Angie Knight officiating.
Inurnment will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Helen Jackson Benefit established at Commercial Bank. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
