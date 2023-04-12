ittenauer, George B. 1935-2023

TOPEKA, Kan. George B. Sittenauer, 87, Topeka, Kansas, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a lengthy and fierce battle with cancer.

George was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Atchison, to Matt and Bettie Sittenauer. He graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1954. George then attended trade school in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the Parts Manager at Vic Yarrington Oldsmobile for 39 years. All of his life, George was a hard worker and volunteered countless hours at the V.A. Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Lets Help and his church.

