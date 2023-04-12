ittenauer, George B. 1935-2023

TOPEKA, Kan. George B. Sittenauer, 87, Topeka, Kansas, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a lengthy and fierce battle with cancer.
George was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Atchison, to Matt and Bettie Sittenauer. He graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1954. George then attended trade school in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the Parts Manager at Vic Yarrington Oldsmobile for 39 years. All of his life, George was a hard worker and volunteered countless hours at the V.A. Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Lets Help and his church.
George married JoAnn Miller on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Benedicts Church, in Bendena, Kansas. They celebrated over 61 years of marriage.
Together they have three sons, Curt (Jill), Bob (Susan), and Brett, all of Topeka. They have five grandchildren, Jake (Sara), Olathe, Kansas, Will (Taylor), Derby, Kansas, Jackson, Anacortes, Washington, Katherine, Lawrence, Kansas; and Joe, Wichita, Kansas. In addition, they have five great-grandchildren, Isaac (deceased), Claire, Camryn, Caroline, and Whit. George is also survived by sisters, Bettie (Bob) Albers, Mary Kay Harris, Judy (Jim) Curtis; and in-laws, Teresa Sittenauer, Gene (Shirley) Miller, Georgia Hampton, Ray (Theresa) Miller, Alveria Bartkoski, Alfred (Pat) Miller, Don Miller; and 72 nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Josephine Miller; his siblings, Charlie (Mary), Gene (Darlene), Ken, Angela (Gene) Hegarty; and in-laws, Genevieve (Ora) Mehan, Henrietta (Del) Fortney, Esther (Johnny) Sexton, Al Bartkoski, Donna Miller, and Paul Harris.
All services will be at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, in Topeka.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Church.
The Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Burial will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedicts Abbey, Atchison, or Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church all sent in care of Kevin Brennan, Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614.
