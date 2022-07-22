Irizarry, Christine E. 1948-2022

Christine Emily Irizarry went home peacefully with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Sparks, Nevada, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Christine was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Leonard Clarence McHardie and Florence Ida (Hedrick) McHardie.
Christine worked for many years at Medicalodge Atchison as a housekeeper. Christine resided in Atchison until 2009, when she moved to Reno, Nevada, and lived with her daughter and son-in-law.
Survivors include: two sons, Jamie Lee Hearlson and Leonard Arthur Hearlson Hamilton, Ohio; and one daughter, Florence Ida (Michael) LaRoche, Sparks, Nevada; brothers: Pete McHardie, Perry, Kansas, Floyd McHardie, Atchison, William McHardie and Lenny McHardie, Winchester, Kansas; two grandsons, Irvin and Joe Hearlson; stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; two sisters; and three brothers preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison
Memorial contributions suggested to help with final expenses may be sent in care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
