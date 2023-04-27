Frederick Hysten Sr. 83, passed away, at his home, in Atchison, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Fred was born on July 10, 1939, to Clem and Jean (Boydston) Hysten. He was the oldest of 15 children.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Noon at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. before the service.
Frederick enlisted in the Army in the United States Military when he was 18. He later earned a welding certificate at Vo-tech Vocational College in Atchison. He worked 33 years as a welder at Rockwell International missing only three days of work.
He met his wife Geraldine, in 1965. They had three children together. They were very active in their church. Fred was a dedicated deacon and Sunday school teacher of All Nations Pentacostal Church in Atchison.
Some of Fredericks hobbies included wood working of all sorts, he enjoyed watching Kansas Jayhawk basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs football team play. After his retirement he began to work for the Atchison Daily Globe. His duties included picking the papers up in St. Joseph, Missouri, and distributing them around the surrounding Atchison area. Frederick worked for the Globe for 21 years.
He re-married Teresa Brant Jackson, in April of 1997. She currently resides in their home in Atchison. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Fred was a great son, father, brother, husband, and friend to all.
Fred is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children; Tracy (Patrice) Oliver, Atchison, Scott Oliver, Dodge City, Kansas, Gina Hysten DeClerck (Ben Ellis), Topeka, Kansas, Frederick Hysten Jr. (Stephanie) Atchison, Gloria Cline (Stephen Sr.), Atchison; siblings; Judy Billings, Topeka, Joe (Debbie) Hysten, Topeka, Victoria (Tom) Stone, Horton, Kansas, Christine Hightower, Topeka, Mary (Russ) Rudy, Ozawkie, Kansas, Lloyd (Tammy) Hysten, Lawrence, Ks, Patrick Hysten Lawrence, Kansas, and Valerie Hysten, Las Vegas, Nevada. There are 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Hysten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.