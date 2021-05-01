Hysten, John A. 1959-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. John Alan Hysten, 61, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. James Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
John was born on Nov. 20, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Clem and Jean (Boydston) Hysten. He worked as a farmer and owned and operated Hysten Farmers, Inc. and also as a laborer for the J & M Staffing. Mr. Hysten was a member of the Gage Blvd Fellowship of the Jehovah Witness, Topeka. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and growing plants. John was known for his sense of humor and always having a good joke to tell.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Hysten, Topeka; a daughter, Destiny Hysten and Clint Dunbar, Atchison; a son, Brian Hysten, Topeka; four brothers, Fred Hysten, Atchison, Lloyd Hysten, Lawrence, Kansas, Joe Hysten, Topeka, and Patrick Hysten, Lawrence, Kansas; six sisters, Judy Billings, Topeka, Christine Hightower, Topeka, Vicki Stone, Horton, Kansas, Mary Ruddy, Ozawkie, Kansas, Rose Godfrey, St. Louis, Missouri, and Valerie Hysten, Las Vegas, Nevada; and eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, a son, Emerson Duane Downing, brothers; Clifford and Richard Hysten, sisters; Margaret Grier, and Cynthia Hysten preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.