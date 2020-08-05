KANSAS CITY, Mo. Clifford H. Hysten, 78, Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atchison. Memorial contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.
Clifford was born on July 3, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Clem C. and Jean (Boydston) Hysten. He attended Lincoln School and later graduated from Atchison High School.
Clifford served in the United States Navy from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964.
He was employed with the Kansas City Water Department for 35 years as a dispatcher, retiring in 2005.
Survivors include: five brothers, Fredrick Hysten, Atchison, Kansas, Joseph Hysten, Topeka, Kansas, Lloyd Hysten, Lawrence, Kansas, John Hysten, Topeka, Patrick Hysten, Lawrence; and six sisters, Judy Billings, Topeka, Victoria Stone, Horton, Kansas, Rose Godfrey, St. Louis, Missouri, Christine Hightower, Topeka, Mary Rudy, Ozawkie, Kansas, Valeri Hysten, Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margaret Grier and Cynthia Hysten; and a brother, Richard Hysten. As published in the Atchison Globe.
