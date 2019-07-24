Ronald E. Hutchinson
Ronald E. Hutchinson, 67, passed away July 18, 2019
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bethal AME Church 411 Kiowa St. Leavenworth, KS 66048.
Burial Leavenworth National Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939 As published in the Atchison Globe.
