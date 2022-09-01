Hurst, Mary L. 1943-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Mary Lou Hurst, 78, of Effingham, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her home following a fight with cancer.
Mary Lou Zeit was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Atchison County, the daughter of Albert A. and Merle (Douglas) Zeit.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1961. She worked as an order filler for Blish-Mize in Atchison for many years. Mary Lou was a member of the St. Anns Catholic Church, and attended St. Louis Church, Good Intent, Kansas, while she was growing up. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a past member of the Teamsters Union and the Bunko Club.
She enjoyed her children and especially her grandchildren and her great- granddaughter.
She was married to Frank E. Gene Hurst on Jan. 15, 1966, in Easton, Kansas. Gene preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2003.
Survivors include: two sons, Mark (Sharon) Hurst, Everest and Ted (Lisa) Hurst, Effingham; six grandchildren: Dustin Hurst, Tyler (Rebekah) Hurst, Maggie and John Earl, Brooke Hurst and Jeanie (Ben) Hooper; and one great-granddaughter, Carlee Hurst; and a special friend, Martin Smith, Effingham.
Her parents; husband, Gene; a son, Genie Hurst; four brothers: Gene, Charles, Richard and Jerry Zeit; and two sisters, Pat Pruett and Doris Whaley, preceded her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the St. Louis Church, Good Intent, KS, with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Louis Church Cemetery, Good Intent.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, St. Anns Catholic Church, St. Louis Church or the NEKS Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
