Huninghake, Damon S. 1974-2021

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Damon Scott Huninghake, age 46, of Leavenworth, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Damon was cremated, following the services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to assist the family with funeral expenses and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
