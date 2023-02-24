Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023

Leonard L. Hundley, 75, of Atchison, formerly of Lancaster, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home unexpectedly.
Leonard was born on April 23, 1947, in Atchison, the son of James L. and Virginia M. (Dunn-Ball) Hundley.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1965. Leonard served in the Army National Guard and served in active duty during Vietnam. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a engineer technician for many years retiring in 2002. He also worked and helped on the farm.
Leonard was a member of the First Christian Church, former member of the ELKS, and the V. F. W. Post #1175. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially deer, bird and pheasant hunting. In his younger years, he enjoyed fast muscle cars.
Leonard was married to Barbara Zabel on Sept. 12, 1981. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include: a son Jason Hundley, Atchison; daughters, Jennifer Hundley, St. Joseph, Nicole (Paul) Howard, Seattle, Washington; a brother, Phillip (Jody) Hundley, Cummings, Kansas; a sister, Sharon (Dan) Schuetz, Cummings; nine grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren.
His parents; a daughter, Michelle Williams; a sister, Shirley Harden; and a great-granddaughter preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedicts Abbey or the Benedictine Sisters of Mt. St. Scholastica and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
