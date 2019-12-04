Hundley, Ethel J. 1927-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Ethel Jean Hundley, 92, of Atchison, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Ethel was born on July 29, 1927, in Oak Mills, Kansas, the daughter of Warren and Bessie (Sparks) Hundley.
She graduated from Atchison High School class of 1945.
She worked as a supervisor for the F.W. Woolworth Store, in Atchison, until it closed in the 1960s.
She then worked as a supervisor for the Golden Star Mop Factory for more than 25 years, until she retired in 1992.
She was an avid bowler in her younger years.
She enjoyed traveling with family in her later years, including trips to: California, Wyoming, Colorado, Florida, Branson, Washington, Canada, Arizona and Hawaii. She loved visiting national parks, especially Yosemite.
She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, in Atchison.
Ethel was a selfless, hard-working woman who cared deeply for her family members.
She lived most of her life with her older sister, Mary Bailey, and her niece, Jean Marie Bailey. The three of them were known within the family for their Thanksgiving dinners, with sometimes as many as 30 family members at the annual gatherings.
Survivors include: a nephew, Lawrance (Joyce) Bailey, Escondido, California; a niece, Mary Jane Griffin, Atchison; many other nephews and nieces; and great-nephews and nieces.
Her parents; six sisters; a brother; and her niece, Jean, preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Atchison United Methodist Church, with Rev. Cyd Stein, officiating.
The body has been cremated and burial of the cremated remains will follow, at Round Prairie Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services, at the United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
