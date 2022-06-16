Hundey, Chase T. 1990-2022

Chase Tyler Hundley, 31, from Atchison, died unexpectedly June 9, 2022, at Amberwell Hospital, Atchison, following complications of his diabetes.
Chase was born on June 20, 1990, in Atchison, the son of Brian and Michelle (Scales) Hundley. He attended Atchison Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School in 2009. Chase attended Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
He was an Organic Horticulturist and enjoyed taking care of his nieces. He also enjoyed time with his family, nature, the mountains, snowboarding, lake life on his acreage in the hills of Missouri and was an advocate for Equality for ALL. The loves of his life were his two nieces. He cared for them and loved them as if they were his own.
Chases sister, Jessica said My brother wasnt just my brother, he was my best friend. I am forever grateful for the uncle that he was to my girls. They adored him. It is impossible to put into words the depth of his heart. I will forever admire the genuine person he always was. He was ALWAYS there for me. I adored him.
Survivors include: his parents, Brian and Michelle Hundley; Atchison; his sister, Jessica (Nick) Cesare, Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Leilan Jene and Addelyn Nichole Cesare; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who all loved him dearly.
His grandparents, Bob and Tommy Hundley, and Gene and Jean Scales preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial celebration of his life will immediately follow at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Chase T. Hundley Memorial Fund, to assist his nieces education and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
