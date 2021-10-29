Sr. Claudia Olmos, OSB, age 89, of Leavenworth, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home in Leavenworth.
Sr. Claudia (Clara Olmos) was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Rancho el Alamito Municipio de Teocaltiche, Jalisco-Mexico, one of five children of Tomas Olmos and Maria Preciado Olmos.
Sr. Claudia entered the Misioneras Guadalupanas Benedictinas of Cristo Rey on Nov. 4, 1957. She subsequently came to the United States to begin her work at St. Gregory Abbey in Oklahoma, where she worked in the kitchen for 14 years, followed by kitchen work at St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman, Alabama, until relocating to Atchison in 1977.
She served in the dietary department of Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison, until her retirement.
She was a very talented crocheter and knitter and enjoyed teaching others to crochet and knit. She made many beautiful items.
She was often asked by busy mothers and grandmothers in Atchison to babysit their children and loved then watching those children turn into successful adults and would always remember their names.
Sr. Claudia was a prayer-warrior and a caregiver to the other sisters in the community. She constantly worried about others and was a selfless person. She had a grateful heart to others and lived a long life of service.
She is survived by: her brother, Timoteo, residing in California; a sister, Sr. Rosario, also a Guadalupana, residing in Cuernavaca, Mexico; 21 nieces and nephews; and the sisters of her religious community in Leavenworth and Emporia, Kansas.
Sr. Claudia is predeceased by her parents; brother, Arnulfo; and a sister, Marta.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Atchison, with Rev. Luke Turner, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the funeral mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mexican Sisters with checks being written to Eva Orozco.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison has been entrusted with funeral care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
