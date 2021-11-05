Housh, Michael J. 1980-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Michael James Housh, 40, of Lawrence, died Thursday, Oct. 28, at his home in Lawrence.
Michael was born on Nov. 25, 1980, in Atchison, the son of Gary and Patty (Laipple) Housh.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1999, and attended Highland Technical School earning an Associates Degree in Computer Science and a Computer Technician Degree from Northeast Kansas Technical School. Michael owned and operated his own computer company called DB Duality, in Lawrence, working as the I.T. person for several different companies in Lawrence and Kansas City.
Michael was an Eagle Scout and had earned the rank of Fire Builder in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, the Pony Express Council Honorary Camping Society. He had attended the High Adventure Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, biking, cars and stereos.
Michael especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his best friend, Budro, who went everywhere with him.
Survivors include: his mother, Patty Housh, Atchison; his brother, Marc (Angie) Housh, Newell, Iowa; a sister, Megan Housh, Effingham, Kansas; a niece, Colby Housh, Effingham; two nephews, Vernon Siard, Lancaster, Kansas and Jarid Siard, Horton, Kansas; his dog and BFF, Budro; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His dad and grandparents preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Cyd Stein, Pastor of the United Methodist Church officiating.
Visitation with the family will follow the service until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
The body will be cremated following the visitation and service and a private family interment later.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wagon Wheel Memorial Campership Fund or Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
