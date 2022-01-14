Larry E. Housh, 82, Atchison, Kansas, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited on Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with visitation to follow until the time of Mass.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Amberwell Home Health or St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Larry was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Atchison, the son of Lloyd B. and Margaret Raines Housh. He attended Atchison Public Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School.
He and Judy Hess were united in marriage on June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atchison.
Larry began his employment with Kenworth and later became employed with TWA Airlines and then with American Airlines as a mechanic until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish and in his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, yard work; cars, and sitting on his front porch watching the traffic pass by.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of the couples home in Atchison; three sons, Tim (Marla) Housh, Atchison, Tom Housh, Atchison, Curtis (Shelley) Housh, Kansas City, Missouri; and grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Austin, Ryan, Taylor, Amy Nicole, Logen, and Kryslyn; and great- grandchildren, Avonte, Ashlyn, Alex, Axton, Bailee, Hadley, Avery, and Evan; three nieces, Leslie Lutz, Oceanside, California, DeyAnne Furman, Meriden, Kansas, Pat Boos, Leavenworth, Kansas; and a nephew, Kevin Housh, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and their spouses, Harold (Shirley) Housh, Robert L. (Mary) Housh, Harlan (Ruthanna) Housh, and a nephew, Darrell Housh.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
www.arensbergpruett.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
