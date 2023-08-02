Hottman, Ray M. 1929-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Ray Melvin Hottman, Holton, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home in Holton, Kansas. Ray was born in Hampton, Iowa, Sept. 16, 1929, to Arthur and Anne Wilhour Hottman. He graduated from Netawaka High School in 1947. He graduated from the Northeast Kansas Technical school as a draftsman. He worked for the Pillsbury Company as a millwright retiring after 29 years. He worked for Con Agra as a millwright for 6 years and for school district #336 as a bus driver for 20 years.
Ray was married to Ruby Lee Bowles on Jan. 27,1950. In 1955, they purchased their farm north of Larkinburg, Kansas. It would be on this farm that they would live for 60 years farming and raising both their cattle and their three daughters. Though Rays two sons would die at birth, he did not shy away from teaching his girls all that he would have taught his boys. Ray was a 4-Her as a boy and as soon as he could, he was teaching his girls how to show cattle. Even after his girls were raised, he continued to be involved in 4-H encouraging other kids and judging cattle shows. Ray was a member of the Kansas Polled Hereford Association and is a member of the Kansas Hall of Fame. Ray was also a member of the Masonic Lodge Polar Star#130 in Whiting, Kansas, being a past Worshipful Master, the Scottish Rites, the Arab Shrine Temple of Topeka, Kansas, the Antique Car Unit of the Shriners, the Jackson County Historical Society and the Jackson County Democrat Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, Dec. 23, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his son, Arthur Norman (1953), son Ricky Lee (1955); his father, Arthur (1940); his mother, Anne (1984); his sister, Doris (1958); his brother, Dale (1987); his brother, Dallas (2002).
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda, of Los Angeles, California; his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Keith Newman, Raymore, Missouri; his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Steve Brand, St. Joseph, Missouri. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Eric (Lynn), Sanci (Dalton), Isaac, Daniel (Brandie), Angela (Tim), Chase (Amanda); and Brandon and 13 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Noah, Emma, Lauren, Payton, Levi, Juliann, Dalton, Benjamin, Aidan, Grayson, Makenna and Madison; his cousin, Lowell and wife Betsy; and many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Willard (Willie) Wilson.
Though he saw most of his family and friends go before him, he never quit making new friends and claimed everyone he met as a friend. He was indeed the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery at a later date.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospital or Larkinburg Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas 66436.
