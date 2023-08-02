Hottman, Ray M. 1929-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Ray Melvin Hottman, Holton, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home in Holton, Kansas. Ray was born in Hampton, Iowa, Sept. 16, 1929, to Arthur and Anne Wilhour Hottman. He graduated from Netawaka High School in 1947. He graduated from the Northeast Kansas Technical school as a draftsman. He worked for the Pillsbury Company as a millwright retiring after 29 years. He worked for Con Agra as a millwright for 6 years and for school district #336 as a bus driver for 20 years.

Ray was married to Ruby Lee Bowles on Jan. 27,1950. In 1955, they purchased their farm north of Larkinburg, Kansas. It would be on this farm that they would live for 60 years farming and raising both their cattle and their three daughters. Though Rays two sons would die at birth, he did not shy away from teaching his girls all that he would have taught his boys. Ray was a 4-Her as a boy and as soon as he could, he was teaching his girls how to show cattle. Even after his girls were raised, he continued to be involved in 4-H encouraging other kids and judging cattle shows. Ray was a member of the Kansas Polled Hereford Association and is a member of the Kansas Hall of Fame. Ray was also a member of the Masonic Lodge Polar Star#130 in Whiting, Kansas, being a past Worshipful Master, the Scottish Rites, the Arab Shrine Temple of Topeka, Kansas, the Antique Car Unit of the Shriners, the Jackson County Historical Society and the Jackson County Democrat Association.

