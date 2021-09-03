Hosier, Gary L. 1951-2021

Gary Lee Pup Hosier, 70 years old, of Atchison, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
Gary was born on June 27, 1951, in Atchison, the son of Jesse C. and Mary Alice (Oxley) Hosier.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1969.
He served in the Army- National Guard for over 22 years before he retired. He was affectionately called Sgt Meathead by his friends in the Guard.
Gary worked as a heavy equipment operator for Atchison County in the Road & Bridge department, for over 45 years.
Gary loved anything to do with racing, NASCAR, Indy racing and especially dirt track racing. He was a member of the NHRA (National Hot Rod Racing Assoc). He collected cookbooks, salt and pepper shakers and cartoon glasses. Gary was a friend to everyone.
Gary was married to Debra A. Lee on Dec. 30, 1974. They were later divorced.
Survivors include: a son, Joshua Hosier, Atchison; a daughter, Barbara (Richard) Chapman, Lancaster, Kansas; a brother, Rex Hosier, Atchison; a sister, Sharon Hosier, Wichita, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother, Robert Hosier, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The family received friends on Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or the Helping Hands for the Holidays and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
