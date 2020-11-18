Michael Scott Horton wrapped up his final Harvest season, and his body decided it was time to retire the overalls. He did not lose the fight with cancer, at the very least, it was a tie, and he took it out with him.
Mike was born in Atchison, Kansas, on Oct. 9, 1973, the youngest of two sons, born to John and Nancy Horton. He has lived there his entire life.
He died at his home with his family by his side on Nov. 16, 2020. He was 47 years old.
Mike went to Catholic School all the way through his Junior year, when he decided he had pulled all the pranks he could, and instead of cutting his beloved mullet, he would transfer to Atchison High. They happily accommodated his hairstyle, and it, along with his charisma, secured a Homecoming King victory in the fall of 1991. If you didnt know he was Homecoming King, you must not have ever met him.
Although Mike will always be remembered for his booming voice and distinctive laugh, he will be missed most for his friendship, loyalty, and love for his family. For some, it will be his overalls and tennis shoes. For others, it will not be.
The greatest accomplishment in his life was the beautiful family he created with his loving wife, Robin. His daughters, Molly and Lucy, and his favorite boy, Reid, were his pride and joy.
Mikes career and love was farming. He also loved talking farm with his dad and friends, classic cars, laughing at his own jokes, running his skid loader, and stressing out his mom. He did not love meatloaf, imperfect corn rows, or their dog Milo, but the kids and wife do, so he tolerated him.
Cancer was part of his life for the past 5 years, but he would not allow it to control him or define him. All he ever asked for was more time with his kids, and he did everything he possibly could to make that happen. He only ever played the "cancer card" when absolutely necessary, like trying to get in free to football games.
Mike is survived by everyone who loved him. Most notably, his parents, John and Nancy Horton, of Atchison; his brother, Tom, and wife Jenny, of Basehor; his wife of nearly 11 years, Robin (Osterhaus), and their three children, Molly, Lucy, and Reid, of the home. Honorable mention goes to the two dogs, Milo and Louie, a horse, a hamster, nieces, nephews, and a few hundred or so in laws.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his favorite dog, Zeus.
Mass of Christian was Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church. Interment followed in Sunset Memory Gardens. Care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
To honor Mike, contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or just check the grain market several times a day, as he would. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.