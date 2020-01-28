Ruth M. (Horswell) Hall
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Ruth Mary Hall, age 78, resident of Platte City, formerly from Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2020, after an hour of gathering at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, followed by burial, at Platte City Cemetery.
Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, MO. 816.858.2129.
www.rollinsfuneralhome.net
