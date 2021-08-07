Horns, John B. 1967-2021

EVEREST, Kan. John Bryan Horns, 53, of Everest, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
John was born Sept. 9, 1967, at the Syracuse Community Hospital in Syracuse, Nebraska.
He was the son of Dennis and Crystal (Seegel) Horns.
On Nov. 5, 1967, he was baptized at the Luther Memorial Church, in Syracuse.
He began his schooling at the Syracuse Public School for grades K-5.
In 1978, he and his family moved to Effingham, Kansas.
On Oct. 22, 1981, he was confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Kansas.
He graduated in the Class of 1985, from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham. He attended North Central Technical College in Beloit, Kansas, for a one year course.
On Dec. 29, 1989, he married Kimberly McDevitt and to this union a son, Christopher, was born.
John was a kind hearted man and would do anything to help someone in need. He also was a fun loving man, that enjoyed living and practical jokes. Even his family wasnt safe around him. His family and friends will never forget him, or the joy he brought to their lives.
Survivors are: son, Chris and Sarah Horns (grandson expected in Oct.) Holton, Kansas; parents, Jim and Crystal Potts of Effingham; sister, Denise (Jeff) Smith of Effingham; brother, Charlie (Betsey) Potts of Savannah, Missouri; a very dear friend, Holly Simpson of Lawrence, Kansas; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Preceding John in death are his father, Dennis Horns, and grandparents: Alvin and Velma Horns, Bryan and Elsie Seegel, and Ted and Ruth Potts.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Old Huron Cemetery.
Casual clothing will be a sign of your friendship to John.
Memorial contributions in honor of John are suggested to the St. Johns Lutheran Church in Lancaster or the Atchison County Salvation Army.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison is entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
