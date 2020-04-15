Hooper, Vivian M. 1929-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Vivian Marie Hooper, 90, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.
Vivian was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Atchison, the daughter of Emil and Lottie (Wycoff) Wohlgemuth.
She attended White Clay Elementary School and graduated from ACCHS in 1947.
Vivian was a homemaker for most of her life, but had worked as a bookkeeper for Hooper Fina Service Station.
She was a lifelong member of Camp Creek United Methodist Church.
Vivian enjoyed antiquing, boating, the family vacation house in Colorado, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Vivian married Howard L. Pete Hooper Jr., on Oct. 8, 1948.
He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 1993.
Survivors include: a daughter, Sharon and Dennis Schwarzer, Muscotah, Kansas; two sons, Howard III Bud Hooper, Atchison, and Theodore Ted Hooper, Atchison; a brother, Thomas (Marilyn) Wohlgemuth, Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Gerry Wohlgemuth, Effingham, Kansas; nine grandchildren: Amy (Dr. Lyndon Niapaul) Schwarzer, Roswell, Georgia, Christy (Chris) Kearney, Florida, Carrie (Aaron) Myers, Atchison, Amanda (David) Rains, Coffeyville, Kansas, Ted Hooper Jr., Sarah (Brad) Lee, Atchison, Adam Schwarzer, Kansas City, Kansas, Bridget Keller, Atchison, Lee Hooper, Atchison; 17 great-grandchildren: Mia, Tisha, Riana, Marina Naipaul, Ian, Aiden, Bella Kearney, Shelby, Cameron, Lucas Seager, Madelyn, Makayla Myers, Caleb Hooper, Madison, Alex Lee, Jaidynn Keller and Mylee Scherer.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Doris Holtgrave; a brother, Kenneth Wohlgemuth; two sisters-in-law, Annabel Durkin and Joyce Hooper.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, with Rev. Francis Stockton officiating.
Memorials are suggested to: Camp Creek United Methodist Church or Mt. Vernon Cemetery, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
