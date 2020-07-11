PANAMA, Iowa Sister Agnes Honz, OSB, 86, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the monastery.
Funeral services are pending until a future date.
Sister Agnes was born in Panama, on April 25, 1934.
After high school, she entered the monastery in 1951.
Earning a B.S. in education from Mount St. Scholastica College, she taught in elementary schools in Kansas and Missouri for 20 years, and later did graduate studies in counseling and theology at Creighton University.
Always devoted to the people of southwestern Iowa, she was part of the Covenant Monastery foundation in Harlan, Iowa.
After earning her clinical pastoral education certificate, she worked as a chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
She also served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council for the Des Moines diocese and the Regional Pastoral Council, in Council Bluffs.
One of the highlights of her life was receiving communion from Pope John Paul II, when he visited Des Moines in 1979.
From 1987 to 1993, she was a chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
When she returned to the Mount, she did hair care and therapeutic massage, and assisted at the Mount Conference Center and Sophia Center.
Sister Agnes was preceded in death by: her parents, Sedona (Hoffmann) and Clement Honz; her brothers: Raymond, Donald, Edward and Dennis Honz; and her sister, Rita Schneckloth.
She is survived by: her sister, Doris Jensen; her brother, Wayne (Betty) Honz; and her monastic family.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site: www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
