Honer, Norma J. 1930-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Norma Jeane Honer, 89, of Atchison, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the St. Josephs Place, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Norma was born on July 18, 1930, in Fairfax, Missouri, the daughter of Roy D. and Ora J. (Combs) Hedrick.
She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1948, and attended Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg, Missouri.
She worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Spencer Fast and Dr. John Growney.
She was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church, and enjoyed reading and playing bridge, and was a member of several bridge clubs. Norma also enjoyed going to the casino and was said to be very lucky winning most of the time when she played.
She was a very social person, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was married to Jack L. Honer, on Feb. 20, 1955, in St. Joseph.
Mr. Honer preceded her in death, on May 1, 2005.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Gail L. (Gordon) Rice, Overland Park; two sons, Steven L. (Sherry) Honer, Tampa, Florida, and Ronald J. (Marcia) Honer, Coppell, Texas; seven grandchildren: Brad Honer, Matt Honer, Chris Rice, Neil Rice, Deanna Rice, Nicky Barry and Kyle Honer; and five great-grandchildren.
Her parents; husband Jack; a brother, Dean Hedrick; and two sisters, Beverly Frost and Dorothy Freeman, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 1p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Cyd Stein, Pastor of the Atchison United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will follow, in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Shiners Childrens Hospital or the Atchison United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Memories, and words of comfort, may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.