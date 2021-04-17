Holloway, Ella M.

Ella M. Holloway
EASTON, Kan. Ella Marie (Thixton) Holloway passed away peacefully at Country Care in Easton, Kansas, on March 28, 2021.
The family will be having a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Interment will be in the Wayne Cemetery in Lewis, Kansas. Final Care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Born to Hugh and Marie (Martin) Adams in Fellsburg, Kansas, Ella attended and graduated from the Lewis schools in Lewis, Kansas.
She worked for "Fast Go" in Elton, Missouri, making electric motors until retirement.
She married Troy "Butch" Thixton in Miami, Oklahoma, on June 15, 1971,until his passing on April 17 2000. She later remarried Charles Holloway on Feb. 12 2007, in Marshall Missouri.
Ella enjoyed painting, crocheting and playing Bingo.
She is survived by four sons, Chris Smith of Springfield, Missouri, Mark Smith of Belton, Texas, Kurt Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, and Clay Thixton; her three stepchildren, Charles Thixton of Pueblo, Colorado, Erik Thixton of Lexington, Nebraska, and Helen Canton of Hutchinson, Kansas; one brother, William (Kent) Adams of Lexington; and a sister, Janet Dixon of Larned, Kansas. She has 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lee Abelson, and her brother, Cecil Ellis. As published in the Atchison Globe.
