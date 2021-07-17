Hollis III, Dr. John H. 1928-2021

OZAWKIE, Kan. Dr. John Hudson Hollis, III, 92, of Ozawkie, Kansas, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1928, at Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of John Hudson, II, and Clara E. Bacon Hollis. He attended elementary school at the Fenn School in Concord, Massachusetts and was a 1947 graduate of the Farragut Academy in Toms River, New Jersey. He earned a B.S. from Wichita University, a Masters degree from Pittsburg State University and earned a Doctorate of Science at the University of Kansas. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving four years doing research on B-47 pilot training at Wichita. He served two years at the Yerkes Lab, in Primate Biology. Dr. Hollis served 25 years as a Senior Scientist at Kansas University and taught Special Education for one and half years at Kansas State University. He was a member of St. Marys-Immaculate Conception Church, Valley Falls.
John learned to sail at a very young age and loved to take his boat out on Perry Lake. John was a pilot and flew his last piloted flight was in 2019. John and Rosie loved to travel. He traveled around the world and made it to each continent throughout his life. He also loved taking many cruises throughout his life with his last big cruise along the East Coast from Boston to Bermuda. John and Rosie lived part time in St. Petersburg, Florida. He loved the sun and his daily swims. John loved having his family around including all his children and stepchildren. He adored all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved telling stories about his youth and all his adventures. His favorite phrase was Give me a Break. In addition to family, John loved playing the stock market and was an avid investor. He was proud of owning the first Apple computer in the 70s. John loved the University of Kansas Jayhawks, the Washburn University Ichabods and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. He was a member and Fellow of the American Association for the advancement of science, Rotary International, Jefferson County Hospital Foundation and Kansas University Alumni Association. In addition, He was a published Author and throughout his career he published 40 scientific articles, 91 book chapters and four books.
He was married to Joan Jody Hyatt, she preceded him in death on April 10, 1989. He married Rosella Marie Schrick Tenpenny on Sept. 8, 1990 at Nortonville, Kansas. Rosella survives at home.
He is also survived by one son, Douglas H. Hollis, Topeka, Kansas; two daughters, Mischa R. (Ron) McHenry, Topeka, Denise Hegarty, Olathe, Kansas; three stepsons, David Tenpenny, Oskaloosa, Mark Tenpenny, Ozawkie, Kevin (Terrie) Tenpenny, Lees Summit, Missouri; one sister, Mary Coale, Vero Beach, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Hudson Hollis, IV, his parents and step-father, Frederick Ashbaugh.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Marys -Immaculate Church, Valley Falls. A Rosary will recited at 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Inurnment at St, Josephs Cemetery, Nortonville.
Memorials suggested to St. Marys -Immaculate Conception Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
barnettfamilfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.