Beverly Sue Hollingsworth, 74, Atchison, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 11:57 p.m. in her home, surrounded by her family.
Beverly was the daughter of Elizabeth and James Shockey, born July 12, 1947, in Atchison. She enjoyed fishing, baking and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by one sister, Joyce (Arthur) Gassert, Lawrence, Kansas and additionally, she leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories with: her husband, Ronald Hollingsworth, Sr, Atchison; her children, Ronda Schmelzle, Grace (David) Wilbourn, Ronald Hollingsworth, Jr., Shawnie Hollingsworth and Megan Hollingsworth; grandchildren: Tommy (Jessica) Donaldson, Felicia (Damien) Donaldson, Joey (Amanda) Donaldson, Jeff Schmelzle, Nichole (Stephen) Grandpre, Crystal (Colby) Jacobson, Heather (Jake) McAfee, Robin (Shawn) Lauck, Jamie Hollingsworth, Teresa (Kevin) Krick, Keith (Jessica) Damon; great-grandchildren, Melany and Natalie Donaldson, Ava and Hemi Donaldson, Lacey and Hannah Watowa, Hunter, Emma, Reagan and Taigon Grandpre, Alex, Austin and Audree Jacobson, Levi, Rylan and Elle McAfee, Tucker and Bailey Lauck, Alexis Barber, Carolyn Fryman, Mattie and Holland Jordan.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Gerrish and James Shockey and two sisters, Carolyn Thomason and Charlene Harrell.
A beloved Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.