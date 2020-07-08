Hines, Joanna 1933-2020

LANCASTER, Ks. Joanna Jo Hines, 86, of Lancaster, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Atchison Senior Village.
A private family Memorial Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Lancaster Cemetery, Lancaster, with Fr. Jon Hullinger officiating. Memorials are suggested to Lancaster Cemetery and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jo was born September 17, 1933, the daughter of Clarence Bud and Margaret (Whitcraft) Bewley. She owned and operated an upholstery business. Jo was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading and cooking.
Jo married William J. Bill Hines on December 22, 1962. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2019. Survivors include: two sons, Rex and Kathy Hines, Kansas, Kent and Stephanie Hines, Eldon, Missouri; two daughters, Teri and Thayne Ramsey, St. Joseph, Missouri, Cheryl and Tom Hawk, Effingham, Kansas; a sister, Margaret Utz, Holton, Kansas; two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Toby Schrader and a sister Virginia Brading. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.