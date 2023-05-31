Hiner, David A. 1945-2023

David Allen Hiner, 77, of Atchison, died on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Amberwell Care Center-Atchison, following a lengthy illness.
Family graveside interment will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Doniphan Cemetery, Doniphan, Kansas.
No visitation or services will be held according to his wishes.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
David was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Hadley H. and Dollie M. (Ruble) Hiner. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1964. He worked as a welder, pipe fitter, and fabricator for Midwest Grain, Local Pipefitters Union # 45, and Gunderson Rail Car. He was a member of the First Christian Church. He was a local historian, photographer, avid bird watcher, and multi-talented musician, painter, sculptor and landscape artist.
David was married to Jane Yaple on March 15, 1969. She survives at home. Additional survivors include a son Fletcher (Kristina) Hiner, Mission Kansas, a sister Nancy Jones, Atchison, sister-in-law, Cecilia Hiner, Atchison, several nieces and nephews, and many long-time close friends. His parents, brother Herbert Sonny Hiner, and sister Emily Sue Frakes preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
