Hill, Jackie E. 1957-2021

Jackie E. Jack Hill, Sr., 64, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sumner Cemetery, south of Atchison. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks or to help the family with final expenses.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jack was born on May 24, 1957, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of James C. and Peggy (Rush) Hill. Jack attended schools in Leavenworth. Jack worked many jobs throughout his life. Early on Jack worked in construction and was a brick layer, he worked at Bromley Quarry and Atchison Casting (Bradken) as a welder before working for AT Abatement Services, Kansas City, Missouri, as a laborer removing asbestos, lead paint, and mold. Jack was a member of the Local Steel Workers Union 1290 and retired from the union. Jack worked hard all his life providing for his family whom he loved. Jack was an avid raccoon hunter and enjoyed fishing, especially hand fishing.
Jack was married to Glenda Sue-Bee Trumble and they later divorced. Jack and Lisa Navinskey were married on Oct. 10, 1985.
Survivors include Jacks wife of 35 years, Lisa; children, Jackie (Amber) Hill, Jr., Springfield, Missouri, Jessica (Ricardo) Rivera, Springfield, James J. W. Hill, Atchison, and Jonathan (Jennifer Vaughn) Hill, Lancaster, Kansas; four grandchildren, Jordan Hill, Jessie Hill, Colton Russell, and Aleah Rivera; sisters, Wanda Hensley, Parker, Kansas, Ruby Corbett, Leavenworth, Kansas, Donna Copeland, Atchison; brother, Jerry Hill, Sr.; several nieces and nephews that he loved.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Liz Portenier; two brothers, James Eddie and Kenneth Hill. As published in the Atchison Globe.
