Mary Josephine A.
Jo Hildman
19272019
Mary Josephine A. Jo Hildman, 92, Atchison, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her residence.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as principal celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A parish rosary will be recited 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Abbey for the infirm priests, Mexican Sisters or Mt. Calvary Cemetery and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Josephine was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Atchison, the daughter of Edward and Josefina Espinosa Moctezuma. She attended St. Benedicts Grade School and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1945. She then attended and graduated from Atchison Business College in 1947.
Jo and Paul John Hildman were united in marriage on June 30, 1952 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Atchison.
Mr. Hildman preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 1987.
Jo was a registered radiologic technologist and a certified medical assistant and sonographer. She was employed for 26 years with the office of Dr. Ira Morrison; Midwest Solvents Company for seven and a half years; Cushing Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas for fifteen years and Munson Army Hospital for seven years. After her retirement she was an office attendant at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home for twenty two years.
Jo was a member of St. Benedict Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and commentator for twenty one years; she was an oblate of St. Benedicts Abbey. Jo also served as president of the Atchison Achievement Services for many years and volunteered at numerous different places.
Survivors include: two daughters, Mary August, Atchison; Ruth (Terry) Thompson, Platte City, Missouri; three sons, Michael (Sherre) Hildman, Atchison, John Kevin Hildman, Atchison, Martin Hildman, Kansas City, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Patrick Hildman; and four sisters, Mary Lucy Dilliner, Mary Guadalupe Spence, Maura Brock and Mary Magdalene Judd. As published in the Atchison Globe.
