Higley, Warren R. 1921-2019

CUMMINGS, Kan. Warren Russel Higley, 98, Cummings, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Warren was born Nov. 23, 1921, in Cumming, the fourth child of Perry Harlow and Grace Auburn (Leland) Higley.
Warren graduated from Atchison High School, in May of 1940, and then attended the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, with interest in etymology and geology.
Warren was a United States Army veteran of WW II. Shortly after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, he went to Kansas City to work in the bomber plant, in the spring of 1942. He was drafted in the spring of 1944, took basic training at Fort Leavenworth, and was sent on to El Paso, Texas, where he trained for about five months then awaited orders to ship out. He was in the 385th ordnance maintenance company AA (anti-aircraft) and served from June 30, 1944 to Jan. 31, 1946, as an artillery mechanic. He was deployed to Okinawa, where he received the bronze star and Asian Pacific Ribbon.
He returned home to farm, until he retired at the age of 65.
He participated in the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, 2011.
Warren was a member of the First Christian Church, in Atchison, and had previously attended the Cummings Christian Church for many years, where he served as deacon.
Warren was a board member of the Atchison Country COOP from 1975 to 1981.
His hobbies included photography, bird watching and lapidary. He loved nature and loved to travel.
Warren married Flora Helen Knowles, on Oct. 17, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas, by Rev. Harold F. Humbert of the Central Christian Church.
She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2014.
Survivors include: a son, Alan and Cathy Higley, Cummings; a daughter, Bonne and Kent Rosdahl, Topeka, Kansas; five grandchildren: Candice (Ed) Jenkins, Tara (Charles) Wilburn, Travis (Kelsey) Higley, Luke (Angel) Rosdahl and Adam (Melissa) Rosdahl; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; an infant daughter, Lola Velma; a brother, Charles Higley; two sisters, Lola Dexter and Vera Adcock.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating.
Burial will follow at Pardee Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Senior Village, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.