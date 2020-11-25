Higley, Olive I. 1941-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Olive I. Higley, 79, of Nortonville, Kansas, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church with Rev. Bob Carter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Nortonville Cemetery. The family request masks are worn and social distancing be followed for a brief visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Olive was born on Aug. 10, 1941, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Daisy (Pike) Kout. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1959. She attended the University of Kansas and later graduated from Missouri-Western University with a degree in Accounting and Computers. Olive had worked in the accounting department for Exchange National Bank and then as a computer software installer for banks. She retired from accounting and computer dept for Country Club Bank in Lawrence and Kansas City. She was a member of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Olive enjoyed cooking, making dinner rolls, sewing, reading, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to James Jim Higley, on Jan. 31, 1960. He survives of the home in Nortonville. Additional survivors include a son, William Allan (Karlene) Higley, Nortonville; a daughter, Gina Beth (Jeff) Martin, Melbourne, Florida; five grandchildren, Jesse, Jentry, Ali, Broderick, McCall; and seven great-grandchildren, Mylie, Linkyn, Riley, Nyla, Neve, Olivia, and Carley.
Her parents; a brother, Walter Kout; and sisters, Betty Farris, and Virginia Young, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
