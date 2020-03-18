Higley, Linda G. 1944-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Linda Gail Higley, 75, of Atchison, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Linda was born on July 11, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Clifford and Faye (Downs) Cox.
Linda worked at the Atchison Child Care for many years, before working for the probation department at Ft. Leavenworth Discipline Barracks, for close to 15 years.
She was married to Charles Chuck Higley, on Nov. 15, 1960. They were later divorced.
Linda was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, sang solos and was in the church choir, was a Kennedy Caller, a member of Pastors adult Bible class and attended many TEAM Classes.
Linda enjoyed bowling, and feeding her birds and squirrels, watching sports, and especially being involved with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: a daughter, Pam (Joseph Jody) Wilburn, Atchison; a son, Bill (Paula) Higley, Meriden, Kansas; a sister, Dawnia (Ray) Clements, Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren: Shanda and Jared Wilburn, and Sean and Jaclyn Higley.
Her parents; former husband, Charles; and two grandchildren, Alisha and Joel Wilburn, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran Church Choir or the Joel Wilburn Memorial Scholarship Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.