Higley, Donald E. 1930-2021

Donald Edward Higley, 91, of Atchison, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Don was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Cummings, the son of Clarence and Viola (Mayfield) Higley.
He was raised in both Cummings and Horton, Kansas.
Don married the love of his life, Dorothy Brun, on June 26, 1953, at First Christian Church, in Horton.
They raised one son, Gary Dean Higley, and three daughters: Cindy Higley, Cathy (Jeff) White, and Teila (Matthew) Keys, all of Atchison.
Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren include: Kea, Kilee, Emily, Elliot, Sam, Cody, Macie, Claire, Kailee, Aubrey, Romana, Ari and Ira.
Don was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, after serving in the Korean War.
He was passionate about his faith in Christ, caring for his family, high morals, and hard work.
He was also a truck driver for Everest Creamery, retired truck driver of Midwest Grain Products, stock car racer, guitar player, and a perfectionist with all of lifes tasks.
Don was well-known and highly admired, for upholding the Gold Standard of a great man, in every aspect. Further, he always enjoyed his nightly conversations with his son, Gary Boy.
He was a member of the Cummings Christian Church, where he had served as a Deacon.
Don was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Marie; brothers: Fred, Tom, and Norman; son, Gary, and infant daughter, Dorothea.
He is survived by his wife and family members mentioned above, along with his sister, Lois Ann Lindsey, Pilot Grove, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating.
According to Dons wishes, he will be cremated, and the family will hold a private family burial of cremated remains, at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cummings Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
