Jude Highberger
TOPEKA, Kan. Jude Franklin Delano Highberger, 88, died at home Jan. 10, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time. His graveside service will be later in the spring.
For Judes full obituary, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
