Cecil High, 87, of Atchison, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Cecil was cremated according to his wishes, no services will be held, Private family scattering of his ashes will be at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Cecil was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Garfiled, Arkansas, the son of Jack and Ethel (Morrison) High. He worked as a farmhand for Charley Jones and LeRoy Ellis. Cecil was a member of the McDonalds Coffee Club, and enjoyed fishing, going to car races and mushroom hunting.
Survivors include two brothers, Larry and Gary High, both of Effingham, Kansas; and two sisters, Patricia Huninghake-Palmer, Seneca, Kansas, and Jennie Hitchens, Atchison; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, two brothers John and Harry High preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
