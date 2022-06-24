Hicks, Carol P. 1943-2022

OLATHE, Kan. Carol Patricia Pat Hicks, age 89, of Olathe, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Hospice House of Olathe.
She was born on March 9, 1933, in Atchison, the daughter of Walter and Flossie Hale. She grew up in Atchison and attended public schools there.
In the summer of 1943, she met her husband, Dudley, on the playground at Washington Elementary School and a friendship developed for the rest of her life. Over the years they drifted apart, due to Dudleys 30 year Air Force career. They reconnected in late 1991 and were married on Valentines Day, in 1992.
Pat held many jobs over her life span, but the one she was most proud of was the Director of the Census for Johnson County, Kanas. She also worked for Jackson County, Missouri, in the tax department.
Pat enjoyed spending time reading a fine mystery book. She was an avid reader since she got her first library card, when she was five. She instilled a love of reading to her children, who became avid readers too.
Pat was preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers: Walter (Sonney), David, Steven, Samuel (Sam); and grandsons, Jeffery and Michael Fox.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Dudley, of Olathe; sons: David Fox (Renee) of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Daniel Fox (Debbie) of Ponca City, Oklahoma and Scott Michaelis (Katrina) of Spring Hill, Kansas; daughter, Julie Michaelis of Sacramento, California; sisters: Lee Fultz of Atchison, Polly Hayes of Meridian, Idaho, Sandy Smith (Steve) of Granite, Oregon; grandchildren: Heather Fox of Fairfax, Oklahoma, Justin Fox of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Travis Fox of Bonner Springs, Jennifer Reilley (Mikey) of Beaufort, South Carolina, Alex Michaelis (Tosha) of Spring Hill; and six great-grandchildren. Also left to honor her memory are her step-children: Michael Hicks (Melissa) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kevin Hicks (Michelle) of Torrance, California, Susan Posiviata (Richard) of Redlands, California.
Pat will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered on Pomme de Terre Lake in Missouri.
No services are planned, per her request. As published in the Atchison Globe.
