Heusi, Dennis W.

Dennis W. Heusi
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Dennis Wayne Heusi, 70 years old, of Effingham died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at his home with Janice by his side following a battle with lung disease and cancer.
Memorial services will be 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison with Mark Armstrong officiating.
The body has been cremated and burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Muscotah Cancer Group, the American Lung Association or the Friends of Hospice, Holton, Kansas and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Dennis was born on June 25, 1949 in Horton, Kansas, the son of Alfred Wayne and Mildred Rose (Moore) Heusi.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1967 and attended Highland Community College for two years.
Dennis served in the Kansas Army National Guard from March, 1970 to March 1976. He was married to Janice Ann Gilliland on Nov. 27, 1971.
He worked at the former Rockwell International, Atchison as a machinist and patternmaker. They moved to Creston, Iowa in Oct. 1978 and he worked as a patternmaker for the Fansteel/Wellman Dynamics Corp.
They returned to Effingham in Sept. 1993 and he worked for Atchison Pattern Works. Dennis and Janice owned and operated DJs Food and Fuel, Effingham from 2001 to 2014.
While in Iowa Dennis was active in the Lions Club and served on the City Council. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to oldies music, dancing, hunting and fishing, camping, boating, trapping and just being outside.
He was active with his sons sports including coaching little league baseball, teaching everyone how to water ski, and going to wrestling matches.
Survivors include: his wife, Janice Heusi, of the home in Effingham; two sons, Kylee Wayne (Sadie) Heusi, Liberty, Missorui, and Thayne Michael (Michelle) Heusi, Topeka, Kansas; four grandchildren, Casey, Cash, Charlotte, and Calvin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and one aunt.
His parents preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
